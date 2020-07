Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 2 Bedroom End Unit home comes complete with a LOFT, 2 & 1/2 Baths, Full 2 CAR Garage and FULLY Equipped Kitchen. No more going outside to do laundry. The FULL Size Washer & Dryer are upstairs next to the bedrooms (where they belong). You'll enjoy the Open Space from your Private Patio. Located on a quite Cul-De-Sac road you are convenient to lots of Amenities & Fun Filled Activities. Great rental at a great price.