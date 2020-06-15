14713 Golf Road

Amenities
Fantastic End Unit W/ Private Entrance Nestled On The 9th Tee In Pristine Crystal Tree Golf/Country Club. Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Eat-in Kitchen W/ Pass-thru To Family Rm. Bay Windows. Beautiful Hardwood. Main Flr Master Bedrm Suite W/ Heated Bathroom Flrs. Spacious 2nd level Offers Open Loft, 2nd Bedrm And Private Bath, Cozy Vaulted Living Rm W/ Fireplace. Walk Out To Newer Deck. Finished Basement W/ Wet Bar And Pool Table. Crawl Space W/Plenty of Storage. Lots Of Great Space! Fantastic Location minutes to LaGrange Rd, Metra, Shopping, Expressways. Get Here Quick! More Pics Coming.