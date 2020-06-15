All apartments in Orland Park
Orland Park, IL
14713 Golf Road
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:09 AM

14713 Golf Road

14713 Golf Road · (630) 205-5701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14713 Golf Road, Orland Park, IL 60462
Crystal Tree

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
Fantastic End Unit W/ Private Entrance Nestled On The 9th Tee In Pristine Crystal Tree Golf/Country Club. Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Eat-in Kitchen W/ Pass-thru To Family Rm. Bay Windows. Beautiful Hardwood. Main Flr Master Bedrm Suite W/ Heated Bathroom Flrs. Spacious 2nd level Offers Open Loft, 2nd Bedrm And Private Bath, Cozy Vaulted Living Rm W/ Fireplace. Walk Out To Newer Deck. Finished Basement W/ Wet Bar And Pool Table. Crawl Space W/Plenty of Storage. Lots Of Great Space! Fantastic Location minutes to LaGrange Rd, Metra, Shopping, Expressways. Get Here Quick! More Pics Coming.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14713 Golf Road have any available units?
14713 Golf Road has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14713 Golf Road have?
Some of 14713 Golf Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14713 Golf Road currently offering any rent specials?
14713 Golf Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14713 Golf Road pet-friendly?
No, 14713 Golf Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orland Park.
Does 14713 Golf Road offer parking?
Yes, 14713 Golf Road does offer parking.
Does 14713 Golf Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14713 Golf Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14713 Golf Road have a pool?
No, 14713 Golf Road does not have a pool.
Does 14713 Golf Road have accessible units?
No, 14713 Golf Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14713 Golf Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14713 Golf Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 14713 Golf Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14713 Golf Road does not have units with air conditioning.
