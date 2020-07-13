All apartments in Orland Hills
Find more places like 16743 Hilltop Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orland Hills, IL
/
16743 Hilltop Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

16743 Hilltop Avenue

16743 Hilltop Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16743 Hilltop Avenue, Orland Hills, IL 60487
Westhaven Home of Westh

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Very well maintained cute ranch style home. Enjoy the convenience of everything on one level! Nice quiet block. Close to everything Orland has to offer.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16743 Hilltop Avenue have any available units?
16743 Hilltop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orland Hills, IL.
Is 16743 Hilltop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16743 Hilltop Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16743 Hilltop Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16743 Hilltop Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16743 Hilltop Avenue offer parking?
No, 16743 Hilltop Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16743 Hilltop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16743 Hilltop Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16743 Hilltop Avenue have a pool?
No, 16743 Hilltop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16743 Hilltop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16743 Hilltop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16743 Hilltop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16743 Hilltop Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16743 Hilltop Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16743 Hilltop Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, IL
Orland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILTinley Park, ILMatteson, ILAlsip, ILMidlothian, ILLemont, ILCountry Club Hills, IL
Oak Lawn, ILChicago Ridge, ILRichton Park, ILLockport, ILMarkham, ILBurr Ridge, ILHazel Crest, ILBlue Island, ILDarien, ILHomewood, ILPark Forest, ILHarvey, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College