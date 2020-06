Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Make this your next rental home! Beautiful brick ranch on such a shady tree lot in Olympia Fields. Spacious rooms throughout the house. Beautiful hardwood floors and cozy wood burning fireplace in the family room. Check out the big backyard with a large deck. Great home for your money! Call for your showing today!