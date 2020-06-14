Apartment List
145 Apartments for rent in Hinsdale, IL with garage

Hinsdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
833 South Stough Street
833 South Stough Street, Hinsdale, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,499
4200 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE - HOME ON A PARK! LIGHT, BRIGHT HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5649 South Oak Street
5649 South Oak Street, Hinsdale, IL
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
4218 sqft
LUXURY ABOUNDS IN THIS FRENCH PROVINCIAL 6 BED 7.1 BATH HOME.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14 Charleston Road
14 Charleston Road, Hinsdale, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4432 sqft
Gorgeous spacious updated home on the Grand Charleston Parkway. The house has beautiful crown molding, large living room, dining room and family room on the main level. One full bath and a powder room are also on the main level.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
418 South Madison Street
418 South Madison Street, Hinsdale, IL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3172 sqft
In-town location. Easy to walk to everything, minutes to Madison School, town, train station . Terrific home! Built with a penchant for excellence in finishes & design, 75 foot wide lot. Gourmet Kitchen with butler room.
Results within 1 mile of Hinsdale

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5524 South Quincy Street
5524 South Quincy Street, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1805 sqft
Move in ready Ranch style home for Rent. JUNE IS FREE! Located in Hinsdale Central HS Dist; Features 3 Bed/2 Baths; Large Open floor plan with updated kitchen and eating area; SS Appliances; Large FR with wood burning Fireplc; Large LR.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5520 Tennessee Avenue
5520 Tennessee Avenue, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1500 sqft
Pristine rental! Completely rehabbed from top to bottom. Brand new kitchen, three niced sized bedroom with new carpeting, finished lower level with laundry and storage. Owner will provide a new washer and dryer. Beautiful fenced in yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
4824 Wolf Road
4824 Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1614 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4824 Wolf Road in Western Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
235 MIDDAUGH Road
235 Middaugh Road, Clarendon Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4659 sqft
Spacious and bright brick/stone house, 5BR, 6.1 Bth & 3 Car-Garage . Gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counter. Patterned HWD FLR. 1st FLR MB STE boasts high ceiling, regal FPL and He & She walk-in closet. 2-story ceiling in FR.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Commonwealth
1 Unit Available
1410 49th Court South
1410 49th Pl South, Western Springs, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
Move-in ready - Executive care free living in this stunning & sophisticated end unit Townhome in prestigious Western Springs Commonwealth community. New carpet throughout and freshly painted.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
361 Countryside Court
361 Countryside Court, Burr Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
4500 sqft
Lovely, gracious & spacious home, sits on an acre of property in a serene cul du sac. All Hinsdale and Burr Ridge District 181 schools including Hinsdale Central.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old Town North
1 Unit Available
1117 Ogden Avenue
1117 East Ogden Avenue, Western Springs, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1740 sqft
Updated home available NOW. 3 bedrooms , 3 Baths & 2 car garage. Walk to parks, Close to I-294, great shopping and restaurants. Excellent schools,sunny and airy,neutral colors throughout, hardwood & tile flooring.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
25 Oxford Avenue
25 Oxford Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1778 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING! THIS SPACIOUS 3 BED 3 BATH RANCH WILL SURPRISE YOU AROUND EVERY CORNER. LARGE SUN FILLED MASTER SUITE WITH DOUBLE MARBLE SINKS AND WALK IN SHOWER. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT. LARGE BEDROOMS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
111 Byrd Court
111 Byrd Court, Clarendon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1575 sqft
This home will be available on June 1st. Currently tenant-occupied. Tastefully remodeled rental home on a quiet street close to town.

1 of 36

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
215 RODGERS Court
215 Rodgers Dr, Willowbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
COME SEE OUR FRESH NEW LOOK. RARELY AVAILABLE BARCELONA HOME COMPLETELY UPDATED! WELCOMING COURTYARD, 2-STORY FOYER OPENS TO SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH CURVED ARCHES TO SEPARATE DINING ROOM.

1 of 25

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
5804 South BODIN Street
5804 S Bodin St, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2214 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL VACATION EVERYDAY LIFESTYLE WITH RUTH LAKE WATERFRONT OVERLOOKING THE PRIVATE GOLF CLUB! THIS DRESSLER BUILT RANCH W/WALK-OUT BASEMENT OFFERS MUCH NEW--CARPETING, PAINT, APPLIANCES! THERE IS EASY ENTERTAINING WITH LARGE OPEN LIVING
Results within 5 miles of Hinsdale
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,060
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
30 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,570
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
46 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,498
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,380
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
33 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
22 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
2129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2998 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
48 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,585
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hinsdale, IL

Hinsdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

