10309 Circle Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM

10309 Circle Drive

10309 Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10309 Circle Drive, Oak Lawn, IL 60453

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Oak Lawn, IL. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and ceiling fans in dinning room and bedroom. Utilities included: water. Tenant pays electric, not pet friendly. This location offers convenient access to I-294 and Metra's Oak Lawn and Southwest Service Train Line. Date Available: Jun 30th 2020. $1,225/month rent. $1,225 security deposit required. Must pass credit and background check. A non-refundable $60.00 remuneration is required to complete the credit and background check. Please submit the form on this page or contact Vickie at 708-709-5551 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10309 Circle Drive have any available units?
10309 Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Lawn, IL.
What amenities does 10309 Circle Drive have?
Some of 10309 Circle Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10309 Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10309 Circle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10309 Circle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10309 Circle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10309 Circle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10309 Circle Drive does offer parking.
Does 10309 Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10309 Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10309 Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 10309 Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10309 Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 10309 Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10309 Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10309 Circle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10309 Circle Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10309 Circle Drive has units with air conditioning.
