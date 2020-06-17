10309 Circle Drive

Amenities

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Oak Lawn, IL. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and ceiling fans in dinning room and bedroom. Utilities included: water. Tenant pays electric, not pet friendly. This location offers convenient access to I-294 and Metra's Oak Lawn and Southwest Service Train Line. Date Available: Jun 30th 2020. $1,225/month rent. $1,225 security deposit required. Must pass credit and background check. A non-refundable $60.00 remuneration is required to complete the credit and background check. Please submit the form on this page or contact Vickie at 708-709-5551 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.