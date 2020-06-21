All apartments in O'Fallon
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

402 Ponderosa

402 Ponderosa Ave · (224) 261-7682
Location

402 Ponderosa Ave, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,235

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two bedrooms, one and a half bath duplex with a loft. One bedroom is located on the main level, as well as a half bathroom with washer/dryer hookups. The master bedroom is on the upper level; which also offers a loft with a fireplace. Kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Living room with wood laminate flooring. One car garage. Fenced yard with 6' outer wooden cedar fence. A 6' chain link fence between each unit. Pets ok with $500 deposit. Available Mid July. $45 per month military discount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Ponderosa have any available units?
402 Ponderosa has a unit available for $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 402 Ponderosa have?
Some of 402 Ponderosa's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Ponderosa currently offering any rent specials?
402 Ponderosa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Ponderosa pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Ponderosa is pet friendly.
Does 402 Ponderosa offer parking?
Yes, 402 Ponderosa does offer parking.
Does 402 Ponderosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Ponderosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Ponderosa have a pool?
No, 402 Ponderosa does not have a pool.
Does 402 Ponderosa have accessible units?
No, 402 Ponderosa does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Ponderosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Ponderosa has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Ponderosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Ponderosa does not have units with air conditioning.
