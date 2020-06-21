402 Ponderosa

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Two bedrooms, one and a half bath duplex with a loft. One bedroom is located on the main level, as well as a half bathroom with washer/dryer hookups. The master bedroom is on the upper level; which also offers a loft with a fireplace. Kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Living room with wood laminate flooring. One car garage. Fenced yard with 6' outer wooden cedar fence. A 6' chain link fence between each unit. Pets ok with $500 deposit. Available Mid July. $45 per month military discount.