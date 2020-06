Amenities

parking elevator

Unit Amenities Property Amenities elevator parking

2 Story Building located at 310 E. Hwy 50 in O'Fallon, IL 62209. UPSTAIRS UNIT approx 1000 sq ft available. Elevator and stairway to office. Large windows facing Rt 50. 2nd office unit also available with approx 2000 sq ft for $2000 per mo. Call today to make this your own. (Subway sandwich shop and Chiropractor in Building on main level).