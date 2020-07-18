264 Eagle Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom, 1 bath lower level unit appx 800 SF. Wood floors in the living room, hallway, and bedrooms. Tile floors in the kitchen & bathroom. Living room with fireplace and sliding door to patio. The kitchen has updated white cabinetry and includes dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, and breakfast bar nook. 2 large bedrooms with large closets. Updated vanity in the full bathroom. Stackable washer/dryer. Interior pictures coming soon. Available Mid July



Room Dimensions

Living Room 16' x 16'

Kitchen/Dining Area 16' x 8'

Bedroom 13' x 10'

Bedroom 13' x 12'

Storage 4'x6'x9'