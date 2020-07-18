All apartments in O'Fallon
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

264 Eagle Ridge

264 Eagle Rdg · (224) 261-7682
Location

264 Eagle Rdg, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 bath lower level unit appx 800 SF. Wood floors in the living room, hallway, and bedrooms. Tile floors in the kitchen & bathroom. Living room with fireplace and sliding door to patio. The kitchen has updated white cabinetry and includes dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, and breakfast bar nook. 2 large bedrooms with large closets. Updated vanity in the full bathroom. Stackable washer/dryer. Interior pictures coming soon. Available Mid July

Room Dimensions
Living Room 16' x 16'
Kitchen/Dining Area 16' x 8'
Bedroom 13' x 10'
Bedroom 13' x 12'
Storage 4'x6'x9'

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 Eagle Ridge have any available units?
264 Eagle Ridge has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 264 Eagle Ridge have?
Some of 264 Eagle Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 Eagle Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
264 Eagle Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 Eagle Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 264 Eagle Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 264 Eagle Ridge offer parking?
No, 264 Eagle Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 264 Eagle Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 264 Eagle Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 Eagle Ridge have a pool?
No, 264 Eagle Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 264 Eagle Ridge have accessible units?
No, 264 Eagle Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 264 Eagle Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 264 Eagle Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 264 Eagle Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 264 Eagle Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
