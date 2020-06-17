1129 Creekside Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit gym on-site laundry

View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/LJIB1uLD8fU



You will feel right at home at 1129 Creekside! New carpet on stairs and upper level! Located on a quaint cul-de-sac, this home offers three spacious levels of living space. The main level offers both formal living and dining spaces, half bath and laundry room In addition to formal living space, there is also an impressive family room featuring bay windows, which offer views of the large backyard, and gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, pantry, built-in dry bar and access to the deck. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom offers an en suite bath with a garden tub and detached shower; and walk-in closet. Walkout basement with finished family room that leads to the back patio. The outdoor living space at this home offers: deck, patio and large backyard with a built-in fire pit, rock garden and paved trails for creek-side walks. There is a jungle gym in the forest on the property and a large swing in the rock garden.