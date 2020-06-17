All apartments in O'Fallon
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1129 Creekside Ct

1129 Creekside Court · No Longer Available
Location

1129 Creekside Court, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/LJIB1uLD8fU

You will feel right at home at 1129 Creekside! New carpet on stairs and upper level! Located on a quaint cul-de-sac, this home offers three spacious levels of living space. The main level offers both formal living and dining spaces, half bath and laundry room In addition to formal living space, there is also an impressive family room featuring bay windows, which offer views of the large backyard, and gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, pantry, built-in dry bar and access to the deck. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom offers an en suite bath with a garden tub and detached shower; and walk-in closet. Walkout basement with finished family room that leads to the back patio. The outdoor living space at this home offers: deck, patio and large backyard with a built-in fire pit, rock garden and paved trails for creek-side walks. There is a jungle gym in the forest on the property and a large swing in the rock garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 Creekside Ct have any available units?
1129 Creekside Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in O'Fallon, IL.
What amenities does 1129 Creekside Ct have?
Some of 1129 Creekside Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 Creekside Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1129 Creekside Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 Creekside Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1129 Creekside Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1129 Creekside Ct offer parking?
No, 1129 Creekside Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1129 Creekside Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 Creekside Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 Creekside Ct have a pool?
No, 1129 Creekside Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1129 Creekside Ct have accessible units?
No, 1129 Creekside Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 Creekside Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1129 Creekside Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1129 Creekside Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1129 Creekside Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
