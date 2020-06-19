All apartments in North Aurora
1052 Kilbery Lane.
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:24 AM

1052 Kilbery Lane

1052 Kilbery Ln · (630) 803-2251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
North Aurora
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
Location

1052 Kilbery Ln, North Aurora, IL 60542

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1606 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEWER CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSE FOR LEASE! Welcome home to Randall Crossings Townhomes! Your new pet-friendly community features luxury amenities with unbeatable style and comfort, including stainless steel appliances, in-home 2nd floor washers & dryers, beautiful granite countertops, large closets, and spacious two car attached garages. This roomy unit features three bedrooms and two and a half baths. Convenient location just over a mile from I-88 and Orchard Road; our neighborhood setting will keep you within quick & easy access to all of the great area amenities. Just minutes from the Fox River, we're in the heart of a quiet and beautiful residential community, complete with sidewalks, pond, and tree-lined streets. Randall Crossings is also mere steps from great area restaurants, shops, and businesses. In addition, nearby you'll find Aurora West Forest Preserve, area golf courses, and Randall Plaza. Our serene neighborhood setting keeps you away from the hustle and bustle, yet we're close to everything you'll want or need! BE SURE TO CHECK OUT THE 3D TOUR!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1052 Kilbery Lane have any available units?
1052 Kilbery Lane has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1052 Kilbery Lane have?
Some of 1052 Kilbery Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 Kilbery Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1052 Kilbery Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 Kilbery Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1052 Kilbery Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1052 Kilbery Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1052 Kilbery Lane does offer parking.
Does 1052 Kilbery Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1052 Kilbery Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 Kilbery Lane have a pool?
No, 1052 Kilbery Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1052 Kilbery Lane have accessible units?
No, 1052 Kilbery Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 Kilbery Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1052 Kilbery Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1052 Kilbery Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1052 Kilbery Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

