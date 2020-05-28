All apartments in Norridge
Find more places like 4937 North East River Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norridge, IL
/
4937 North East River Road
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:37 AM

4937 North East River Road

4937 North East River Road · (773) 860-6303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norridge
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4937 North East River Road, Norridge, IL 60706
Norridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Please schedule an appointment through your own Realtor. Beautiful gut rehab CONDO (NOT AN APARTMENT) in move in condition. Hardwood floors throughout, beautiful kitchen with maple cabinets, granite & stainless steel appliances, cove molding throughout, bedroom with 7 X 4 walk-in closet. Coin laundry & storage in the building. Includes 2 parking space. Bus stop in front takes you to Cumberland Blue Line. Close to O'hare, x-ways, Blue line, shopping, restaurants, Rosemont entertainment district and outlet mall, Rivers Casino, forest preserve, bike & walking path & approximately a 20 Minute drive to down town. Very clean & well maintained building. CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK WILL BE REQUIRED. N0 pets and NO smoking ALLOWED IN UNIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
0
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4937 North East River Road have any available units?
4937 North East River Road has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4937 North East River Road have?
Some of 4937 North East River Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4937 North East River Road currently offering any rent specials?
4937 North East River Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4937 North East River Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4937 North East River Road is pet friendly.
Does 4937 North East River Road offer parking?
Yes, 4937 North East River Road does offer parking.
Does 4937 North East River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4937 North East River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4937 North East River Road have a pool?
No, 4937 North East River Road does not have a pool.
Does 4937 North East River Road have accessible units?
No, 4937 North East River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4937 North East River Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4937 North East River Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4937 North East River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4937 North East River Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4937 North East River Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Norridge 1 BedroomsNorridge 2 Bedrooms
Norridge 3 BedroomsNorridge Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Norridge Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity