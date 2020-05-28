4937 North East River Road

Amenities

Please schedule an appointment through your own Realtor. Beautiful gut rehab CONDO (NOT AN APARTMENT) in move in condition. Hardwood floors throughout, beautiful kitchen with maple cabinets, granite & stainless steel appliances, cove molding throughout, bedroom with 7 X 4 walk-in closet. Coin laundry & storage in the building. Includes 2 parking space. Bus stop in front takes you to Cumberland Blue Line. Close to O'hare, x-ways, Blue line, shopping, restaurants, Rosemont entertainment district and outlet mall, Rivers Casino, forest preserve, bike & walking path & approximately a 20 Minute drive to down town. Very clean & well maintained building. CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK WILL BE REQUIRED. N0 pets and NO smoking ALLOWED IN UNIT.