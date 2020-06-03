All apartments in Niles
Find more places like 8731 North National Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Niles, IL
/
8731 North National Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:11 PM

8731 North National Avenue

8731 North National Avenue · (847) 322-2829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Niles
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8731 North National Avenue, Niles, IL 60714
Chesterfield Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1519 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Gorgeous bright split-level corner townhouse 3bd 2bth. Hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, separate large and bright dining room. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, plenty of storage. Finished lower level with full bath. Huge utility/laundry room. Large fenced L-shaped backyard. Niles North high School! Landlord prefers long-term tenant. Additional pet rent $400/pet. Pet will be considered by the landlord. Additional water deposit $300 (refundable). Applicant must pay for credit & background check $40 per adult and provide proof of income. Proof of renter's insurance required at the signing of lease. Available immediately. 2-year lease preferable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8731 North National Avenue have any available units?
8731 North National Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8731 North National Avenue have?
Some of 8731 North National Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8731 North National Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8731 North National Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8731 North National Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8731 North National Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8731 North National Avenue offer parking?
No, 8731 North National Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8731 North National Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8731 North National Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8731 North National Avenue have a pool?
No, 8731 North National Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8731 North National Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8731 North National Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8731 North National Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8731 North National Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8731 North National Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8731 North National Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8731 North National Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Niles 1 BedroomsNiles 2 Bedrooms
Niles Apartments with BalconyNiles Apartments with Parking
Niles Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILSchiller Park, ILStreamwood, ILSummit, ILBlue Island, ILHinsdale, ILGlen Ellyn, IL
Evergreen Park, ILRiver Forest, ILOak Lawn, ILMundelein, ILWinnetka, ILWestern Springs, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, ILBrookfield, ILChicago Ridge, ILAddison, ILAlsip, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity