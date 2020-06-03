8731 North National Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Gorgeous bright split-level corner townhouse 3bd 2bth. Hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, separate large and bright dining room. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, plenty of storage. Finished lower level with full bath. Huge utility/laundry room. Large fenced L-shaped backyard. Niles North high School! Landlord prefers long-term tenant. Additional pet rent $400/pet. Pet will be considered by the landlord. Additional water deposit $300 (refundable). Applicant must pay for credit & background check $40 per adult and provide proof of income. Proof of renter's insurance required at the signing of lease. Available immediately. 2-year lease preferable.