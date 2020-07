1625 Woodcrest Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WELCOME HOME TO THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE IN DESIRABLE WOODHAVEN! BRAND NEW LUXURY VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL, FRESHLY PAINTED IN TODAY'S HOTTEST HUES, WAINSCOTING, BRAND NEW WHITE CABINETS, BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, & BACKSPLASH. THIS PLACE HAS IT ALL! HIGH CEILINGS ON THE MAIN FLOOR, MAIN LEVEL LAUNDRY, DIRECT GARAGE ACCESS, SLIDERS TO PATIO, LARGE ROOMS SIZES, LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE, & MASTER SUITE WITH DOUBLE CLOSETS, VAULTED CEILINGS, NEWLY REPLACED SKYLIGHT, FULL PRIVATE BATHROOM. JUST A MINUTE WALK TO THE WOODHAVEN POND AND PATH! THIS IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO START UP OR JUST SLOW DOWN. DON'T CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION SO NO TRAFFIC AND NEXT TO OPEN LAND FOR PEACE AND RELAXATION! COME SEE HOW LARGE THE GARAGE REALLY IS AS THERE'S PLENTY OF ROOM FOR YOUR CAR AND STORAGE. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!