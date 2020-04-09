All apartments in Midlothian
Find more places like 14350 Homan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midlothian, IL
/
14350 Homan Ave
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:36 PM

14350 Homan Ave

14350 Homan Avenue · (708) 870-5884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Midlothian
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14350 Homan Avenue, Midlothian, IL 60445

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1375 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3/1 house for rent in Midlothian - Property Id: 245309

Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, silver appliances, and updated bathroom. House also includes Central AC and two car garage. Close to Metra Station and to I-294. Good credit and proof of income is necessary. Application fee $45/person, monthly household income must be 3 times the rent after taxes. Well trained pets allowed with additional security deposit. Tenants will pay all utilities. Minimum 1 years lease required, clean background, and no evictions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245309
Property Id 245309

(RLNE5648170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14350 Homan Ave have any available units?
14350 Homan Ave has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14350 Homan Ave have?
Some of 14350 Homan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14350 Homan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14350 Homan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14350 Homan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14350 Homan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14350 Homan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14350 Homan Ave does offer parking.
Does 14350 Homan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14350 Homan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14350 Homan Ave have a pool?
No, 14350 Homan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14350 Homan Ave have accessible units?
No, 14350 Homan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14350 Homan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14350 Homan Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 14350 Homan Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14350 Homan Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14350 Homan Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Midlothian 2 BedroomsMidlothian 3 Bedrooms
Midlothian Apartments with GarageMidlothian Dog Friendly Apartments
Midlothian Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, IL
Orland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILHammond, INRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILHarvey, ILSummit, ILBlue Island, ILHinsdale, IL
Glen Ellyn, ILCountry Club Hills, ILEvergreen Park, ILRiver Forest, ILGlenwood, ILMatteson, ILOak Lawn, ILWestern Springs, ILFranklin Park, ILOak Forest, ILBrookfield, ILChicago Ridge, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity