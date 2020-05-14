11649 S Troy Dr

Amenities

Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include new flooring, new silver appliances, new kitchen, new washer and dryer, and updated bathroom. House also includes Central AC and car garage. Good credit and proof of income is necessary. Application fee $40/person, monthly household income must be 3 times the rent after taxes. Well trained pets allowed with additional security deposit and additional $35 monthly fee. Tenants will pay all utilities. One year lease required, clean background, and no evictions.

