Merrionette Park, IL
11649 S Troy Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

11649 S Troy Dr

11649 Troy Drive · (708) 870-5884
Location

11649 Troy Drive, Merrionette Park, IL 60803

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

3/1 House for rent in Merrionette Park - Property Id: 271101

Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include new flooring, new silver appliances, new kitchen, new washer and dryer, and updated bathroom. House also includes Central AC and car garage. Good credit and proof of income is necessary. Application fee $40/person, monthly household income must be 3 times the rent after taxes. Well trained pets allowed with additional security deposit and additional $35 monthly fee. Tenants will pay all utilities. One year lease required, clean background, and no evictions.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

