Lombard, IL
55 Yorktown Shopping Center
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:29 PM

55 Yorktown Shopping Center

55 Yorktown Shopping Ctr · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Yorktown Shopping Ctr, Lombard, IL 60148

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 428 · Avail. now

$3,020

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
trash valet
yoga
MOVE IN MADNES AT OVERTURE YORKTOWN... PROMOTIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME..... Experience a FABULOUS CAREFREE LIFESTYLE AT OVERTURE YORKTOWN. An entirely new concept in active adult 55+ apartment home living. Amenities galore with beautiful interior finishes. The maintenance-free community provides you the freedom to choose the services, activities and personal services that work best for you. Base Monthly Fee includes one assigned garage space, Daily Valet Trash Service and offers 13,000 sq ft of incredible resort-style amenities: Daily lifestyle programming, Continental Breakfast M-F, Heated swimming pool and spa, Community Lounge, Coffee Bar and Bistro, Private Business/Dining Room, Billiards and Game room, On-Site Hair & Nail salon, 24 hour Fitness Center, Yoga Studio. Interior features: Upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, Full-Size washer/ dryer in each unit, Extended hard-surface flooring, Plush carpet in bedroom, Elegant baths with storage, 10'-12'ceilings throughout, Private balconies, Nest programmable thermostat, Window blinds included. Units of the same or similar floor plans available on other floors. Restaurants and shopping nearby. Come see for yourself all that Overture Yorktown has to offer and get a personal tour of this amazing rental property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Yorktown Shopping Center have any available units?
55 Yorktown Shopping Center has a unit available for $3,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lombard, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lombard Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Yorktown Shopping Center have?
Some of 55 Yorktown Shopping Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Yorktown Shopping Center currently offering any rent specials?
55 Yorktown Shopping Center isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Yorktown Shopping Center pet-friendly?
No, 55 Yorktown Shopping Center is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lombard.
Does 55 Yorktown Shopping Center offer parking?
Yes, 55 Yorktown Shopping Center does offer parking.
Does 55 Yorktown Shopping Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Yorktown Shopping Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Yorktown Shopping Center have a pool?
Yes, 55 Yorktown Shopping Center has a pool.
Does 55 Yorktown Shopping Center have accessible units?
No, 55 Yorktown Shopping Center does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Yorktown Shopping Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Yorktown Shopping Center has units with dishwashers.
