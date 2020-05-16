55 Yorktown Shopping Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub trash valet yoga

MOVE IN MADNES AT OVERTURE YORKTOWN... PROMOTIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME..... Experience a FABULOUS CAREFREE LIFESTYLE AT OVERTURE YORKTOWN. An entirely new concept in active adult 55+ apartment home living. Amenities galore with beautiful interior finishes. The maintenance-free community provides you the freedom to choose the services, activities and personal services that work best for you. Base Monthly Fee includes one assigned garage space, Daily Valet Trash Service and offers 13,000 sq ft of incredible resort-style amenities: Daily lifestyle programming, Continental Breakfast M-F, Heated swimming pool and spa, Community Lounge, Coffee Bar and Bistro, Private Business/Dining Room, Billiards and Game room, On-Site Hair & Nail salon, 24 hour Fitness Center, Yoga Studio. Interior features: Upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, Full-Size washer/ dryer in each unit, Extended hard-surface flooring, Plush carpet in bedroom, Elegant baths with storage, 10'-12'ceilings throughout, Private balconies, Nest programmable thermostat, Window blinds included. Units of the same or similar floor plans available on other floors. Restaurants and shopping nearby. Come see for yourself all that Overture Yorktown has to offer and get a personal tour of this amazing rental property.