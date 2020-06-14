2233 South Highland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage key fob access media room

Virtual Tours Available. Located in the desirable village of Lombard, Yorktown Apartments are conveniently located to shops & restaurants at Yorktown Mall, AMC Theatre, College Of DuPage & nearby access to I-88 and I-355. With multiple floorplans to choose from, all homes offer updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances, large windows for tons of light and wood flooring throughout. Spacious interiors include open concept designs equipped with smart thermostats & keyless entry for maximized convenience. The community includes a 24 hour fitness center with a spin studio, convenient resident lounge, and a resort-style rooftop pool with social deck, outdoor TV, and a barbecue area with grills perfect for entertaining. Pricing is subject to change daily, based on lease terms & availability. Please contact for specific availability. Multiple floorplans & units available. No smoking building, pets ok. *Please note some photos are of model units and do not represent actual unit.