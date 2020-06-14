All apartments in Lombard
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:44 AM

2233 South Highland Avenue

2233 South Highland Avenue · (619) 962-9196
Location

2233 South Highland Avenue, Lombard, IL 60148

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5503 · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
media room
Virtual Tours Available. Located in the desirable village of Lombard, Yorktown Apartments are conveniently located to shops & restaurants at Yorktown Mall, AMC Theatre, College Of DuPage & nearby access to I-88 and I-355. With multiple floorplans to choose from, all homes offer updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances, large windows for tons of light and wood flooring throughout. Spacious interiors include open concept designs equipped with smart thermostats & keyless entry for maximized convenience. The community includes a 24 hour fitness center with a spin studio, convenient resident lounge, and a resort-style rooftop pool with social deck, outdoor TV, and a barbecue area with grills perfect for entertaining. Pricing is subject to change daily, based on lease terms & availability. Please contact for specific availability. Multiple floorplans & units available. No smoking building, pets ok. *Please note some photos are of model units and do not represent actual unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 South Highland Avenue have any available units?
2233 South Highland Avenue has a unit available for $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lombard, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lombard Rent Report.
What amenities does 2233 South Highland Avenue have?
Some of 2233 South Highland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 South Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2233 South Highland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 South Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2233 South Highland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2233 South Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2233 South Highland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2233 South Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 South Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 South Highland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2233 South Highland Avenue has a pool.
Does 2233 South Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2233 South Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 South Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 South Highland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
