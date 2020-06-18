All apartments in Lombard
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:34 PM

114 East Madison Street

114 East Madison Street · (800) 795-1010
Location

114 East Madison Street, Lombard, IL 60148

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Showings are welcome and please check out the interactive virtual floor plan to help you feel right at home with furniture placement and design. This sharp 4 bedroom Cape Cod is just minutes to schools and park. Offering an open floor plan that demands your style and design, hardwood floors, 1st floor bedroom/office, newer doors, large dining and family room, great full walk out basement, 2.5 Car garage, large rear deck, brick patio and large fenced in yard. Services Hammerschmidt Elementary school and minutes to parks, shopping and train. Immediate closing possible. Please use the interactive virtual floor plan to help you feel right at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 East Madison Street have any available units?
114 East Madison Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lombard, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lombard Rent Report.
Is 114 East Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
114 East Madison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 East Madison Street pet-friendly?
No, 114 East Madison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lombard.
Does 114 East Madison Street offer parking?
Yes, 114 East Madison Street does offer parking.
Does 114 East Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 East Madison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 East Madison Street have a pool?
No, 114 East Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 114 East Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 114 East Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 114 East Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 East Madison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 East Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 East Madison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
