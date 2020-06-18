114 East Madison Street

Amenities

Showings are welcome and please check out the interactive virtual floor plan to help you feel right at home with furniture placement and design. This sharp 4 bedroom Cape Cod is just minutes to schools and park. Offering an open floor plan that demands your style and design, hardwood floors, 1st floor bedroom/office, newer doors, large dining and family room, great full walk out basement, 2.5 Car garage, large rear deck, brick patio and large fenced in yard. Services Hammerschmidt Elementary school and minutes to parks, shopping and train. Immediate closing possible. Please use the interactive virtual floor plan to help you feel right at home.