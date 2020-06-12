/
2 bedroom apartments
58 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lockport, IL
109 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Lockport
1 Unit Available
16017 Tiger Drive
16017 Tiger Drive, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1342 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.
1 Unit Available
16663 South Windsor Lane
16663 South Windsor Lane, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1665 sqft
Immediate occupancy! Beautiful and super clean, move in ready. Conveniently located to I-355.
1 Unit Available
17561 South Gilbert Drive
17561 Gilbert Drive, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1393 sqft
Lockport Townhome available for rent as soon as June 11 or 12! Check out this spacious and bright townhouse nestled in community of parks, ponds & walking paths.
Results within 5 miles of Lockport
3 Units Available
Pheasant Run
1 Bradford Rd, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$930
860 sqft
Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, landscaped grounds, and package receiving. Units feature air conditioner, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Located near Highway 53, minutes from shopping and restaurants.
31 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
810 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Willowbridge
21 Units Available
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.
Highpoint Apartments
15 Units Available
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
17 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
15 Units Available
Birches
2355 White Birch Ln, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
873 sqft
(note to editor: this job actually has 13 properties, not 10. There are only 10 places for text here, so I just did the first 10. I'm also wondering if it's possible to get compensated for writing the 3 extra snippets?) Located just one block west of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, close to I-80 and I-355. Community features emergency maintenance, business center, and fitness center. Apartments offer gas ranges, dishwasher, and window blinds.
Montclare
13 Units Available
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
1 Unit Available
625 Francis Street 3
625 Francis Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
Upper, front, just painted and carpeted 2 bedroom - Property Id: 286400 Just painted and carpeted, upper, front, 2 bedroom apartment with new mini-blinds, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, air conditioners, 2 closets, and off-street
1 Unit Available
1115 N Hickory St #1
1115 Hickory Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Charming 2 bd 1 ba 1st floor apartment in Joliet - Charming 2 bd 1 ba 1st floor apartment in Joliet. Well maintained. Washer and dryer hook ups available for tenant use in basement as well as storage.
1 Unit Available
209 Manor Dr - Unit D
209 Manor Drive, New Lenox, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 bd 1 ba condo great location in New Lenox - 2 bd 1 ba condo in a great location, over looks New Lenox Commons, Post Office, Library, restaurants, Village Hall, train are all within walking distance! Pet Friendly Many amenities within walking
1 Unit Available
310 N. Larkin, SF10A1
310 Larkin Avenue, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$789
750 sqft
4-in tile bath floor, 8x10-in tile bath wall, berber carpet, 12-in tiles floor kitchen, 8-in tile on counter and wall, old style cabinets in good shape, has extra heaters Pin #30-07-07-401-024-0000 Pin #30-07-07-401-041-0000 120 Units
1 Unit Available
308 N. Larkin, SF08B1
308 Larkin Avenue, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$859
750 sqft
New maple cabinets kitchen granite counters and walls ceramic flooring, livingroom wood flooring, bathroom ceramic flooring with granite walls, bedrooms , and New Stainless Steel appliances in 06/12.
Fin Nuala Condominiums
1 Unit Available
218 Madison Street
218 Madison Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
877 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 218 Madison Street in Joliet. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hacker
1 Unit Available
2301 Bicentennial Avenue
2301 Bicentennial Avenue, Crest Hill, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
VAILABLE TO MOVE IN 5/15/2020, 3RD FLOOR UNIT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER KITCHEN APPLIANCES. LAUNDRY IN UNIT. GAS HEAT WITH CENTRAL AIR. NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM, SLIDING DOOR LEADS TO BALCONY.
Cathedral Area
1 Unit Available
810 Farragut Place
810 Farragut Place, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 810 Farragut Place in Joliet. View photos, descriptions and more!
Fin Nuala Condominiums
1 Unit Available
216 Madison St
216 Madison Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
854 sqft
216 Madison St - Property Id: 234741 Close to hospital and high school. Great location. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234741 Property Id 234741 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5610687)
Results within 10 miles of Lockport
15 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
11 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1100 sqft
Prentiss Creek at Downers Grove Apartments offers a peaceful retreat near the heart of Downers Grove, Illinois.
33 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
8 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
