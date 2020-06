3151 Willow Glen Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

THIS HOME WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET INSTALLED PRIOR TO MOVE IN!!MAGNIFICENT FORMER AIRHART MODEL HOME IN PRIME LOCATION! 2 STORY FOYER. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, LARGE BREAKFAST BAR & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 2 STY FAMILY ROOM WITH BRICK FIREPLACE AND LOTS OF WINDOWS. FIRST FLOOR DEN. MASTER SUITE W/LUXURY BATH & HUGE SHOWER. BEDROOM 2 & BEDROOM 3 WITH JACK & JILL BATH. THE 4TH BEDROOM HAS A PRIVATE BATH. FABULOUS FINISHED BASEMENT WITH REC ROOM & LARGE WET BAR, MEDIA ROOM, EXERCISE ROOM, BEDROOM & FULL BATH. THE MEDIA ROOM HAS A 102 INCH PROJECTOR SCREEN. NEW FURNACE '20. NEW CENTRAL AIR '19. INGROUND SPRINKLERS. STEP OUTSIDE TO THE LARGE DECK WITH VIEWS OF THE STONE PATIO & EXTENSIVE LANDSCAPE. CLOSE TO LISLE & NAPERVILLE TRAIN. EASY ACCESS TO I-88 AND I-355.