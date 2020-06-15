1027 Dawes Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great location & condition! Wooded lot backs to Charles Brown Park. Choice zone for either Libertyville or Vernon Hills High Schools. New paint, carpet & HDWD floors throughout 1st floor. Expanded kitchen addition w/vaulted ceiling, skylight, island with cook top, huge walk-in pantry, planning desk & large eating area with picture window overlooking private yard. Enclosed sun room. Fam Rm w/FP & slider to flagstone patio. Formal LR & DR. 4 family size BRs. 2 1/2 updated baths, newer windows, light fixtures, furnace & A/C. Finished Rec Rm in basement. Full size washer and dryer in large basement laundry room. All updated or new stainless appliances & window treatments included. Please no smokers. No pets. One year minimum or longer lease. Rent includes lawn mowing, bush trimming, spring & fall landscape cleanups.