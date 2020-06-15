All apartments in Libertyville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:42 PM

1027 Dawes Street

1027 Dawes Street · (847) 557-8501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1027 Dawes Street, Libertyville, IL 60048
Cambridge-Liberty Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2504 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great location & condition! Wooded lot backs to Charles Brown Park. Choice zone for either Libertyville or Vernon Hills High Schools. New paint, carpet & HDWD floors throughout 1st floor. Expanded kitchen addition w/vaulted ceiling, skylight, island with cook top, huge walk-in pantry, planning desk & large eating area with picture window overlooking private yard. Enclosed sun room. Fam Rm w/FP & slider to flagstone patio. Formal LR & DR. 4 family size BRs. 2 1/2 updated baths, newer windows, light fixtures, furnace & A/C. Finished Rec Rm in basement. Full size washer and dryer in large basement laundry room. All updated or new stainless appliances & window treatments included. Please no smokers. No pets. One year minimum or longer lease. Rent includes lawn mowing, bush trimming, spring & fall landscape cleanups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 Dawes Street have any available units?
1027 Dawes Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1027 Dawes Street have?
Some of 1027 Dawes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 Dawes Street currently offering any rent specials?
1027 Dawes Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 Dawes Street pet-friendly?
No, 1027 Dawes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Libertyville.
Does 1027 Dawes Street offer parking?
Yes, 1027 Dawes Street does offer parking.
Does 1027 Dawes Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1027 Dawes Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 Dawes Street have a pool?
No, 1027 Dawes Street does not have a pool.
Does 1027 Dawes Street have accessible units?
No, 1027 Dawes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 Dawes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1027 Dawes Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1027 Dawes Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1027 Dawes Street has units with air conditioning.
