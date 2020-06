Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A delightful and charming light filled home. New hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Soaring ceilings, first floor master, first floor laundry, family room with gas fireplace, kitchen with eating area, combo living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings. A second story with 2 generous bedrooms and a spacious bath. A full unfinished basement and a 2 car attached garage. A lovely place in a wonderful neighborhood ready for you to move in!