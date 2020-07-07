All apartments in La Grange
Find more places like 27 North Brainard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Grange, IL
/
27 North Brainard Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

27 North Brainard Avenue

27 North Brainard Avenue · (910) 988-8729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Grange
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

27 North Brainard Avenue, La Grange, IL 60525

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit GA · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
Location can not be beaten. Impressive turn of the century building. Large vintage unit with courtyard views. Brand New renovation. The unit features 9.5-foot ceilings, granite countertops, hardwood floors, dishwasher, ceiling fans, original doors, and moldings. Plenty of closets. The units have nice built inns and tons of character. Blocks from Downtown La Grange. A short walk to LTHS. Next to Stone Avenue Metra Station and across from local workout gym. Easy access to I-55, 290-94, 20 min to O'Hare or Midway airports. Heat, water included in price. Parking available. Awesome La Grange Location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 North Brainard Avenue have any available units?
27 North Brainard Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 North Brainard Avenue have?
Some of 27 North Brainard Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 North Brainard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27 North Brainard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 North Brainard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 27 North Brainard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Grange.
Does 27 North Brainard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 27 North Brainard Avenue offers parking.
Does 27 North Brainard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 North Brainard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 North Brainard Avenue have a pool?
No, 27 North Brainard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 27 North Brainard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27 North Brainard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27 North Brainard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 North Brainard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 North Brainard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 North Brainard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 27 North Brainard Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden
La Grange, IL 60525

Similar Pages

La Grange 1 BedroomsLa Grange 2 Bedrooms
La Grange Apartments with PoolsLa Grange Apartments with Washer-Dryers
La Grange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILRichton Park, ILLa Grange Park, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, IL
Willowbrook, ILBroadview, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILNorridge, ILBerwyn, ILGlenwood, ILDarien, ILStreamwood, ILForest Park, ILRiverdale, ILClarendon Hills, ILNiles, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity