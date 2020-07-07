156 North Brainard Avenue

Amenities
FOR RENT IN GREAT LOCATION WALK TO TOWN AND TRAIN. Flooded with natural light,this charming home offers the ideal location centrally located to 2 Metra stations,award winning public & private schools.Walk to everything location-All three schools, downtown La Grange,train,fine dining,shopping,theater & much more.Newly refinished hardwood floors,interior freshly painted,new light fixtures,electrical panel,Hot water tank, 2 CAC & furnaces. Massive living/family room offers wall of windows,wood burning fireplace & french doors leading to huge wood deck w/built in seating great for entertaining, separate dining room,all new half bath,huge kitchen with white cabinets, built-in shelving,sun-filled eating area w/sliding door leading to 2nd deck,Spacious master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, generous beds with ample closet space,completely renovated bathrooms. Partial finished basement offers great storage & wine cellar. 2 1/2 car detached garage.Tenant pays all utilities+snow removal, lawn mowing included in rent, One dog allowed up to 25 lbs with $500 deposit. No Smoking. Lease available now until end of March 2021 then can extend mo-to-mo with 30 days notice. 2 Mo's security deposit and $300 non-refundable cleaning fee. 2 Most recent pay stubs and renter must provide proof of renters insurance prior to move in. Great home, Great location for commuter & easy access to expressways & airports.