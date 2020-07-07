156 North Brainard Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

FOR RENT IN GREAT LOCATION WALK TO TOWN AND TRAIN. Flooded with natural light,this charming home offers the ideal location centrally located to 2 Metra stations,award winning public & private schools.Walk to everything location-All three schools, downtown La Grange,train,fine dining,shopping,theater & much more.Newly refinished hardwood floors,interior freshly painted,new light fixtures,electrical panel,Hot water tank, 2 CAC & furnaces. Massive living/family room offers wall of windows,wood burning fireplace & french doors leading to huge wood deck w/built in seating great for entertaining, separate dining room,all new half bath,huge kitchen with white cabinets, built-in shelving,sun-filled eating area w/sliding door leading to 2nd deck,Spacious master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, generous beds with ample closet space,completely renovated bathrooms. Partial finished basement offers great storage & wine cellar. 2 1/2 car detached garage.Tenant pays all utilities+snow removal, lawn mowing included in rent, One dog allowed up to 25 lbs with $500 deposit. No Smoking. Lease available now until end of March 2021 then can extend mo-to-mo with 30 days notice. 2 Mo's security deposit and $300 non-refundable cleaning fee. 2 Most recent pay stubs and renter must provide proof of renters insurance prior to move in. Great home, Great location for commuter & easy access to expressways & airports.