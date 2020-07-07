All apartments in La Grange
Find more places like 156 North Brainard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Grange, IL
/
156 North Brainard Avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:10 AM

156 North Brainard Avenue

156 North Brainard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Grange
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

156 North Brainard Avenue, La Grange, IL 60525

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
FOR RENT IN GREAT LOCATION WALK TO TOWN AND TRAIN. Flooded with natural light,this charming home offers the ideal location centrally located to 2 Metra stations,award winning public & private schools.Walk to everything location-All three schools, downtown La Grange,train,fine dining,shopping,theater & much more.Newly refinished hardwood floors,interior freshly painted,new light fixtures,electrical panel,Hot water tank, 2 CAC & furnaces. Massive living/family room offers wall of windows,wood burning fireplace & french doors leading to huge wood deck w/built in seating great for entertaining, separate dining room,all new half bath,huge kitchen with white cabinets, built-in shelving,sun-filled eating area w/sliding door leading to 2nd deck,Spacious master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, generous beds with ample closet space,completely renovated bathrooms. Partial finished basement offers great storage & wine cellar. 2 1/2 car detached garage.Tenant pays all utilities+snow removal, lawn mowing included in rent, One dog allowed up to 25 lbs with $500 deposit. No Smoking. Lease available now until end of March 2021 then can extend mo-to-mo with 30 days notice. 2 Mo's security deposit and $300 non-refundable cleaning fee. 2 Most recent pay stubs and renter must provide proof of renters insurance prior to move in. Great home, Great location for commuter & easy access to expressways & airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 North Brainard Avenue have any available units?
156 North Brainard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Grange, IL.
What amenities does 156 North Brainard Avenue have?
Some of 156 North Brainard Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 North Brainard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
156 North Brainard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 North Brainard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 North Brainard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 156 North Brainard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 156 North Brainard Avenue offers parking.
Does 156 North Brainard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 North Brainard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 North Brainard Avenue have a pool?
No, 156 North Brainard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 156 North Brainard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 156 North Brainard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 156 North Brainard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 North Brainard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 156 North Brainard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 North Brainard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden
La Grange, IL 60525

Similar Pages

La Grange 1 BedroomsLa Grange 2 Bedrooms
La Grange Apartments with PoolsLa Grange Apartments with Washer-Dryers
La Grange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILRichton Park, ILLa Grange Park, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, IL
Willowbrook, ILBroadview, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILNorridge, ILBerwyn, ILGlenwood, ILDarien, ILStreamwood, ILForest Park, ILRiverdale, ILClarendon Hills, ILNiles, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College