Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

This is a beautiful pre-owned Champion 2020 3 bed 2 bath home now available! The very nice kitchen comes with new appliances and beautiful cabinets! The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and the master bathroom has a great vanity setup with a walk-in shower. These brand new homes are built to be very energy efficient and cost effective. *Please note interior finishes may vary from photos.



This price of $949/month is for a limited time only while supplies last. ACT NOW!!



(RLNE4960195)