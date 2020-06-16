All apartments in Itasca
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:28 PM

116 West Center Street

116 W Center St · (847) 806-8336
Location

116 W Center St, Itasca, IL 60143
North Itasca

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1423 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
2nd Floor Unit...Beautiful Victorian Duplex with perfect in-town location. Large and bright rooms with neutral paint and carpeting. Stainless steel appliances with large peninsula in Kitchen. Master Bath with Whirlporl Tub and separate Shower. Laundry Room in unit. Lots of extra storage space in unit and garage. 1-car detached garage. Walking distance to Train Station, Downtown Itasca, Nature Center, Public Pool, and Library. All carpeting will be professionally cleaned prior to new tenant. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 West Center Street have any available units?
116 West Center Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 West Center Street have?
Some of 116 West Center Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 West Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 West Center Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 West Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 116 West Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Itasca.
Does 116 West Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 116 West Center Street does offer parking.
Does 116 West Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 West Center Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 West Center Street have a pool?
Yes, 116 West Center Street has a pool.
Does 116 West Center Street have accessible units?
No, 116 West Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 West Center Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 West Center Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 West Center Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 West Center Street does not have units with air conditioning.
