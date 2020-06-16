116 West Center Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

2nd Floor Unit...Beautiful Victorian Duplex with perfect in-town location. Large and bright rooms with neutral paint and carpeting. Stainless steel appliances with large peninsula in Kitchen. Master Bath with Whirlporl Tub and separate Shower. Laundry Room in unit. Lots of extra storage space in unit and garage. 1-car detached garage. Walking distance to Train Station, Downtown Itasca, Nature Center, Public Pool, and Library. All carpeting will be professionally cleaned prior to new tenant. NO PETS.