Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available NOW! Spacious newly updated 4 bedroom / 2 bath apartment in downtown Homewood. This 2nd floor unit was just renovated with white cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen, wood vinyl flooring thoughout kitchen and living room. New carpet in bedrooms. New windows. Balcony of master bedroom. Ample parking spaces behind the apartment. Close to the Metra train and shopping. Tenant pays all utilities including water. All occupants 18+ must pass a credit (675+), background and evictions check. 3:1 income ratio. No pets. Agent owned.