Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

1480 Jefferson Road

1480 Jefferson Road · (847) 722-2302
Location

1480 Jefferson Road, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
Highlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous home featuring renovated kitchen with, skylights, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar with pendant lighting. All hardwood floors and stairs. All wood trim and doors. Updated 2 full baths including glass door shower, ceramic surround, updated fixtures and lighting. Very well maintained home featuring newer roof, windows and mechanicals. Sought after schools and a private and serene backyard with deck. Lower level features family room, den, laundry room + full bath with glass shower and updated amenities. Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits any symptoms or has been exposed to the virus. Please use a NO TOUCH PROTOCOL when showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

