1480 Jefferson Road

Amenities
Gorgeous home featuring renovated kitchen with, skylights, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar with pendant lighting. All hardwood floors and stairs. All wood trim and doors. Updated 2 full baths including glass door shower, ceramic surround, updated fixtures and lighting. Very well maintained home featuring newer roof, windows and mechanicals. Sought after schools and a private and serene backyard with deck. Lower level features family room, den, laundry room + full bath with glass shower and updated amenities. Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits any symptoms or has been exposed to the virus. Please use a NO TOUCH PROTOCOL when showing.