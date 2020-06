833 South Stough Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage

RARELY AVAILABLE - HOME ON A PARK! LIGHT, BRIGHT HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. RECENTLY UPDATED HOME RESTS ON A 60 FOOT WIDE LOT IN THE MADISON SCHOOL DISTRICT ALLOWING FOR AN OPEN, BRIGHT & EFFICIENT FLOOR PLAN THAT BACKS UP TO A WONDERFUL NEIGHBORHOOD PARK. HOME IS LOCATED ON A CUL DE SAC WITH ATTACHED GARAGE, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON FIRST & SECOND FLOORS, CHEF READY SS KITCHEN, 2 FIREPLACES AND PLENTY OF STORAGE. SPACIOUS FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH, RECREATION ROOM AND GAME ROOM. THE FOUR SEASON PARK PROVIDES EASY ACCESS TO YEAR ROUND ACTIVITIES. EASY WALK TO BLUE RIBBON MADISON SCHOOL, POOL, HIGH SCHOOL, TRAIN AND COMMUNITY HOUSE. A REMARKABLE VALUE! SEE 3D TOUR.