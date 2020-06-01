All apartments in Hinsdale
Last updated June 1 2020 at 2:58 PM

14 Charleston Road

14 Charleston Road · (773) 339-5596
Location

14 Charleston Road, Hinsdale, IL 60521

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4432 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous spacious updated home on the Grand Charleston Parkway. The house has beautiful crown molding, large living room, dining room and family room on the main level. One full bath and a powder room are also on the main level. Main level family room has a wet bar. Newly refinished floors throughout the house. New Kitchen, new cabinets with quartz counters, new SS appliances, large pantry, and an eating nook. New laundry area with new washer dryer. Updated bathrooms and large spacious bedrooms. Loft study on the second floor next to a large master bedroom along with a sitting area. Master bath has a walk in shower and soaking jacuzzi bath. Lower level Recreation (2nd family room) has a wet bar in kitchenette area, 2nd full size fridge and additional storage areas. Come see this amazing remodeled spacious home. Walking distance to Elm Elementary and top notch Hinsdale schools. Meticulously landscaped yard for this lovely home. Credit and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Charleston Road have any available units?
14 Charleston Road has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Charleston Road have?
Some of 14 Charleston Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Charleston Road currently offering any rent specials?
14 Charleston Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Charleston Road pet-friendly?
No, 14 Charleston Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hinsdale.
Does 14 Charleston Road offer parking?
Yes, 14 Charleston Road does offer parking.
Does 14 Charleston Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Charleston Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Charleston Road have a pool?
No, 14 Charleston Road does not have a pool.
Does 14 Charleston Road have accessible units?
No, 14 Charleston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Charleston Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Charleston Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Charleston Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Charleston Road does not have units with air conditioning.
