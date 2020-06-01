14 Charleston Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous spacious updated home on the Grand Charleston Parkway. The house has beautiful crown molding, large living room, dining room and family room on the main level. One full bath and a powder room are also on the main level. Main level family room has a wet bar. Newly refinished floors throughout the house. New Kitchen, new cabinets with quartz counters, new SS appliances, large pantry, and an eating nook. New laundry area with new washer dryer. Updated bathrooms and large spacious bedrooms. Loft study on the second floor next to a large master bedroom along with a sitting area. Master bath has a walk in shower and soaking jacuzzi bath. Lower level Recreation (2nd family room) has a wet bar in kitchenette area, 2nd full size fridge and additional storage areas. Come see this amazing remodeled spacious home. Walking distance to Elm Elementary and top notch Hinsdale schools. Meticulously landscaped yard for this lovely home. Credit and background check required.