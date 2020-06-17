All apartments in Highland Park
1250 Park Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

1250 Park Avenue

1250 Park Avenue West · (847) 507-1221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1250 Park Avenue West, Highland Park, IL 60035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Prime Location, spacious, freshly renovated, large 1 bedroom & 1 bath corner condo in lovely North Shore. VACANT and FRESHLY PAINTED, so move right in! Open living room /dining room combo, hardwood oak parquet floors, glass sliders, private outdoor patio. Updated kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances, and quartz counter tops. White cabinets & work table or breakfast bar. Roomy Master bedroom & closet. Assigned underground, heated parking space included. Condo faces the interior garden, scenic pond views and 2 beautiful pools. Enjoy the convenience of this location across from Highland Park's Recreation & Fitness Center, Target, close to Metra and Route 41, Sunset Park, downtown Highland Park and Sunset Foods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Park Avenue have any available units?
1250 Park Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1250 Park Avenue have?
Some of 1250 Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1250 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 1250 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1250 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1250 Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 1250 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1250 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
