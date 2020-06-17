1250 Park Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Prime Location, spacious, freshly renovated, large 1 bedroom & 1 bath corner condo in lovely North Shore. VACANT and FRESHLY PAINTED, so move right in! Open living room /dining room combo, hardwood oak parquet floors, glass sliders, private outdoor patio. Updated kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances, and quartz counter tops. White cabinets & work table or breakfast bar. Roomy Master bedroom & closet. Assigned underground, heated parking space included. Condo faces the interior garden, scenic pond views and 2 beautiful pools. Enjoy the convenience of this location across from Highland Park's Recreation & Fitness Center, Target, close to Metra and Route 41, Sunset Park, downtown Highland Park and Sunset Foods.