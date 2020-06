Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Hurry!!!! For a lease sign on or before July 1st - you will get a $100 Amazon gift card!!!! Only 1-month security deposit for good credit! Fully renovated 3 bed / 2 bath home located in a desirable tree-lined cul de sac neighborhood. Brand new carpet throughout with ceramic floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint throughout. Two-car attached garage with a NEW garage door that comes with two remotes! Huge yard to enjoy. Close to major highways, stores, and restaurants.