3221 Coral Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Available September 1st. Modern & sophisticated luxury truly defines this highly upgraded, custom-crafted townhome in Regency at The Glen! Courtyard facing home affords you endless outdoor yard space & beautiful views of the perfectly manicured grounds! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Enter to your spacious & sun-filled family room with stunning hardwood floors leading to open kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, pantry, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances! Private balcony off kitchen is a perfect place to relax outdoors or barbecue. Master suite features a walk-in closet & elegant master bath. California Closets in bedrooms. 2 car attached garage with plenty of storage! No detail spared! Nearly $50,000 in upgrades compared to the other homes nearby. Award-winning Glenview schools- Attea Middle School & Glenbrook South HS! Close to Metra, shopping, Kohl Children's Museum, the Glenview Park District, dining & entertainment at The Glen! An incredible lifestyle! You will be proud to call this your home! Sorry, pets are not permitted. ***BE SURE TO ASK FOR THE LINK FOR THE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR OF THIS HOME!***