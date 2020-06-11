All apartments in Glenview
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:46 AM

3221 Coral Lane

3221 Coral Ln · (630) 386-0782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3221 Coral Ln, Glenview, IL 60026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1523 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available September 1st. Modern & sophisticated luxury truly defines this highly upgraded, custom-crafted townhome in Regency at The Glen! Courtyard facing home affords you endless outdoor yard space & beautiful views of the perfectly manicured grounds! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Enter to your spacious & sun-filled family room with stunning hardwood floors leading to open kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, pantry, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances! Private balcony off kitchen is a perfect place to relax outdoors or barbecue. Master suite features a walk-in closet & elegant master bath. California Closets in bedrooms. 2 car attached garage with plenty of storage! No detail spared! Nearly $50,000 in upgrades compared to the other homes nearby. Award-winning Glenview schools- Attea Middle School & Glenbrook South HS! Close to Metra, shopping, Kohl Children's Museum, the Glenview Park District, dining & entertainment at The Glen! An incredible lifestyle! You will be proud to call this your home! Sorry, pets are not permitted. ***BE SURE TO ASK FOR THE LINK FOR THE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR OF THIS HOME!***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Coral Lane have any available units?
3221 Coral Lane has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3221 Coral Lane have?
Some of 3221 Coral Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 Coral Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Coral Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Coral Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3221 Coral Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3221 Coral Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3221 Coral Lane offers parking.
Does 3221 Coral Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 Coral Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Coral Lane have a pool?
No, 3221 Coral Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3221 Coral Lane have accessible units?
No, 3221 Coral Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Coral Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3221 Coral Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3221 Coral Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3221 Coral Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
