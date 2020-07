Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry pool hot tub sauna volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments community garden e-payments internet cafe online portal package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Welcome to The Monroe, where we offer something for everyone! Our community is nestled right off of North Ave, providing easy access to I-355, Route 83, and the Metro Station. Not only does our community provide an easy commute but it allows our residents to relish in major shopping and dining experiences as we are only 15 minutes away from Oak Brook, Naperville, Schaumburg and an hour train ride from downtown Chicago! Our residents enjoy an abundance of amenities which include a 24-hour fitness center that overlooks the Glendale Lakes Golf Course and a sparkling outdoor pool, sauna, and spa area. Our residents also love the oversized windows that provide plenty of natural light in every home, large walk-in closets, and gourmet kitchens featuring stainless steel appliances in select homes. Call today to plan your personalized visit and see why so many residents love calling our community home.