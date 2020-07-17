All apartments in Glendale Heights
511 James Court
511 James Court

511 James Court · No Longer Available
Location

511 James Court, Glendale Heights, IL 60139

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
key fob access
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

You’ll love living in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Glendale Heights. As you enter this unit, you’re greeted with the beautiful oak hardwood flooring and large windows that allow sunlight into the home. The fully updated kitchen is equipped with stainless-steel appliances, elegant satin white cabinets, and stylish tile backsplash. The bedrooms all have great closet space and plenty of room to relax after a long day. The rear patio is a great place to grill for those summer cookouts!

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer, Partially Finished Basement, 2 Assigned Parking Spaces. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals. Unit is Pet-Friendly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

