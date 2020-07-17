511 James Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



You’ll love living in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Glendale Heights. As you enter this unit, you’re greeted with the beautiful oak hardwood flooring and large windows that allow sunlight into the home. The fully updated kitchen is equipped with stainless-steel appliances, elegant satin white cabinets, and stylish tile backsplash. The bedrooms all have great closet space and plenty of room to relax after a long day. The rear patio is a great place to grill for those summer cookouts!



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer, Partially Finished Basement, 2 Assigned Parking Spaces. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals. Unit is Pet-Friendly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.