Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1161 Coventry Circle Available 08/07/20 Three Bedroom Two Store TownHome with Finished Basement - Three bedroom townhome in highly rated Glen Ellyn school district. Located on a premium lot with patio and wooded views. First floor family room with hardwood floors and separate eating area. Large family room with lots of windows. Kitchen has plenty of work space and cabinets, updated backsplash. Master has private bath with dual sink and walk in shower. Full finished basement! Washer and dryer included. All appliances stay. Two car garage. Located near newer single family homes, shopping, expressway and golf. Professionally managed. Available first week in August.



Elementary: Lincoln (41)

Junior High: Hadley (41)

High School: Glenbard West (87)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5845967)