Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2 Bed / 2 Bath 2nd floor unit located in commercial building in downtown Glen Ellyn. Unit is labeled 576. Conveniently located within walking distance to Metra, restaurants and shopping. Parking behind building and private entrance to unit. There is laundry onsite. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace with built in shelving and plenty of closets for storage. No pets allowed. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Water is included.