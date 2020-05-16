516 Whittier Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious Glen Ellyn rental has 2000+ sq ft of living space plus huge back yard. Located in Ben Franklin Elementary and Glenbard West school district. Walk to town, Metra, and Prairie Path from this residential neighborhood. Home has 3 bedrooms up , 1 bedroom on lower level & 2 full baths. Updated eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite counters. Family room, living room and good storage. 2 car space with covered parking area, no garage. In person Showings will be at end of May. Smart move applications, credit and background check to be done by all living in home 18 and over. 1 year lease, no short term. Application fee includes credit review, criminal history check, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification. We require photo ID of all prospects and verification. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn mowing and snow removal.