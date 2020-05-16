All apartments in Glen Ellyn
Find more places like 516 Whittier Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Ellyn, IL
/
516 Whittier Avenue
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:17 AM

516 Whittier Avenue

516 Whittier Avenue · (773) 991-5780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glen Ellyn
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

516 Whittier Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious Glen Ellyn rental has 2000+ sq ft of living space plus huge back yard. Located in Ben Franklin Elementary and Glenbard West school district. Walk to town, Metra, and Prairie Path from this residential neighborhood. Home has 3 bedrooms up , 1 bedroom on lower level & 2 full baths. Updated eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite counters. Family room, living room and good storage. 2 car space with covered parking area, no garage. In person Showings will be at end of May. Smart move applications, credit and background check to be done by all living in home 18 and over. 1 year lease, no short term. Application fee includes credit review, criminal history check, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification. We require photo ID of all prospects and verification. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn mowing and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Whittier Avenue have any available units?
516 Whittier Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 516 Whittier Avenue have?
Some of 516 Whittier Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Whittier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
516 Whittier Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Whittier Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 516 Whittier Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Ellyn.
Does 516 Whittier Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 516 Whittier Avenue does offer parking.
Does 516 Whittier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 Whittier Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Whittier Avenue have a pool?
No, 516 Whittier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 516 Whittier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 516 Whittier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Whittier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Whittier Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Whittier Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Whittier Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 516 Whittier Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glen Ellyn 2 BedroomsGlen Ellyn 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Glen Ellyn Apartments with GarageGlen Ellyn Apartments with Gym
Glen Ellyn Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRiver Forest, ILOak Lawn, ILWestern Springs, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, ILOak Forest, IL
Brookfield, ILChicago Ridge, ILAddison, ILAlsip, ILClarendon Hills, ILElmwood Park, ILTinley Park, ILMontgomery, ILHighland Park, ILDarien, ILLake Zurich, ILBarrington, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of DuPageCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity