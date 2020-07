Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Huge townhome has an open floor plan, and was remodeled in 2009. Solid Maple hardware floors upstairs and carpet upstair. Kitchen features mahogany stained cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. 2 piece crown molding in Kitchen, Living and Dinning room. Large 5th bedroom on first floor next to full bath! Located behind Geneva Commons! Available: 8/1/2020. No smoking, credit report $40/Adult using Mysmartmive. Additional pet rent, $40/month one pet, $60/month 2 pets.