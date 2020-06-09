2912 North 75th Avenue - 2

Amenities
Completely rehabbed, all brand new
Available: April or May 1st
Rent is only $1350
see video walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4I_pi35IDrI&t=20s
Heat Included
New SS appliances
Beautiful granite counter tops
42 inch cabinets
2 bedrooms, 1 bath
Brand new kitchen + tiled bathroom
Breakfast bar
beautiful refinished wood floors
Laundry in basement
NO SMOKING BUILDING
super easy street parking!!!!
Tenant Pays Gas + Electric
$200 cat fee, small dog negotiable
security deposit
$40 application fee per person
Henry Schleichkorn
Licensed Managing Broker
Chicago Northside Realty, LLC
2912 N 75th Ave #2e Elmwood Park, IL 60707
2912 N 75th Ave Elmwood Park, IL 60707
Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/4I_pi35IDrI
