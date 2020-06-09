All apartments in Elmwood Park
Home
/
Elmwood Park, IL
/
2912 North 75th Avenue - 2
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:33 AM

2912 North 75th Avenue - 2

2912 North 75th Avenue · (773) 474-3137
Location

2912 North 75th Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL 60707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Completely rehabbed, all brand new
Available: April or May 1st
Rent is only $1350

see video walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4I_pi35IDrI&t=20s

Heat Included
New SS appliances
Beautiful granite counter tops
42 inch cabinets
2 bedrooms, 1 bath
Brand new kitchen + tiled bathroom
Breakfast bar
beautiful refinished wood floors
Laundry in basement
NO SMOKING BUILDING
super easy street parking!!!!
Tenant Pays Gas + Electric
$200 cat fee, small dog negotiable
security deposit
$40 application fee per person

Henry Schleichkorn
Licensed Managing Broker
Chicago Northside Realty, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 North 75th Avenue - 2 have any available units?
2912 North 75th Avenue - 2 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2912 North 75th Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 2912 North 75th Avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 North 75th Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2912 North 75th Avenue - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 North 75th Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2912 North 75th Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2912 North 75th Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 2912 North 75th Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2912 North 75th Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 North 75th Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 North 75th Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 2912 North 75th Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2912 North 75th Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2912 North 75th Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 North 75th Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 North 75th Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2912 North 75th Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2912 North 75th Avenue - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
