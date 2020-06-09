2912 North 75th Avenue - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Completely rehabbed, all brand new

Available: April or May 1st

Rent is only $1350



see video walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4I_pi35IDrI&t=20s



Heat Included

New SS appliances

Beautiful granite counter tops

42 inch cabinets

2 bedrooms, 1 bath

Brand new kitchen + tiled bathroom

Breakfast bar

beautiful refinished wood floors

Laundry in basement

NO SMOKING BUILDING

super easy street parking!!!!

Tenant Pays Gas + Electric

$200 cat fee, small dog negotiable

security deposit

$40 application fee per person



Henry Schleichkorn

Licensed Managing Broker

Chicago Northside Realty, LLC



2912 N 75th Ave #2e Elmwood Park, IL 60707

2912 N 75th Ave Elmwood Park, IL 60707

Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/4I_pi35IDrI

Completely rehabbed, all brand new apartment FOR RENT.

NO SMOKING BUILDING, 2nd floor unit

Available anytime in April or May 2020

Rent is only $1395

Heat Included

New SS appliances

Beautiful granite counter tops

42 inch cabinets

2 bedrooms, 1 bath

Brand new kitchen + tiled bathroom

Breakfast bar

beautiful refinished wood floors

Laundry in basement

NO SMOKING BUILDING

super easy street parking!!!!

Tenant Pays Cooking Gas + Electric

$200 cat fee, small dog negotiable

security deposit

$40 application fee per person



Henry Schleichkorn

Licensed Managing Broker

Chicago Northside Realty, LLC



2912 N 75th Ave, Elmwood Park, IL 60707