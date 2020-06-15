All apartments in Edwardsville
Find more places like 760 Harvard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edwardsville, IL
/
760 Harvard
Last updated April 18 2020 at 3:51 AM

760 Harvard

760 Harvard Dr · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edwardsville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property. This property features 3 bedrooms; master bedroom has two closets, 2nd bedroom has a walk-in closet, 1 car garage with automatic door opener, kitchen with bar top and separate dining area, stainless steel appliances, finished family room in the basement, a covered porch off the back of the property, in an excellent Montclaire neighborhood, a large backyard, and washer and dryer hook-ups. Close to SIUE. Lawn maintenance included in rent. br No smoking and no pets strictly enforced, minimum 12 months stay, auto payment for monthly rent is required or there is a $25/month processing fee for checks and money orders. $19.95 application fee for credit, income, background, and rental history check. Rent: $1,250/month, Security deposit: $1,500. One cat is allowed for an additional $250 security deposit and $50/month rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Harvard have any available units?
760 Harvard has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 760 Harvard have?
Some of 760 Harvard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Harvard currently offering any rent specials?
760 Harvard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Harvard pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 Harvard is pet friendly.
Does 760 Harvard offer parking?
Yes, 760 Harvard does offer parking.
Does 760 Harvard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Harvard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Harvard have a pool?
No, 760 Harvard does not have a pool.
Does 760 Harvard have accessible units?
No, 760 Harvard does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Harvard have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 Harvard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Harvard have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 Harvard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 760 Harvard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd
Edwardsville, IL 62025

Similar Pages

Edwardsville 1 BedroomsEdwardsville 2 Bedrooms
Edwardsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsEdwardsville Pet Friendly Places
Edwardsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MO
Olivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MOFenton, MOCottleville, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity