760 Harvard

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony cats allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property. This property features 3 bedrooms; master bedroom has two closets, 2nd bedroom has a walk-in closet, 1 car garage with automatic door opener, kitchen with bar top and separate dining area, stainless steel appliances, finished family room in the basement, a covered porch off the back of the property, in an excellent Montclaire neighborhood, a large backyard, and washer and dryer hook-ups. Close to SIUE. Lawn maintenance included in rent. br No smoking and no pets strictly enforced, minimum 12 months stay, auto payment for monthly rent is required or there is a $25/month processing fee for checks and money orders. $19.95 application fee for credit, income, background, and rental history check. Rent: $1,250/month, Security deposit: $1,500. One cat is allowed for an additional $250 security deposit and $50/month rent.