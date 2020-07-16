All apartments in DuPage County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:27 AM

5800 Oakwood Drive

5800 Oakwood Drive · (800) 276-2600
Location

5800 Oakwood Drive, DuPage County, IL 60532

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
tennis court
Unique open concept floor plan. Granite kitchen island and counters and Stainless/Black appliances. 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo features Large Bedrooms, Bathroom with Separate Sink Area, Wood burning Fireplace, Wall to Wall sliding glass doors in all rooms with gorgeous private view of tree tops and southern exposure! Washer/Dryer in Unit. Great location of this building being surrounded by nature. Pace bus runs through subdivision- Metra train just minutes away and all major expressways minutes away too. Resort style living all year around- Pools, tennis courts, sand volley ball, canoe rentals, fishing, ski hill, snowboarding, convenience store, and Base Camp Restaurant. No Smoking and No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 Oakwood Drive have any available units?
5800 Oakwood Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5800 Oakwood Drive have?
Some of 5800 Oakwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 Oakwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5800 Oakwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 Oakwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5800 Oakwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DuPage County.
Does 5800 Oakwood Drive offer parking?
No, 5800 Oakwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5800 Oakwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5800 Oakwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 Oakwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5800 Oakwood Drive has a pool.
Does 5800 Oakwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5800 Oakwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 Oakwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5800 Oakwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5800 Oakwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5800 Oakwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
