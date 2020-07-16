5800 Oakwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool tennis court

Unique open concept floor plan. Granite kitchen island and counters and Stainless/Black appliances. 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo features Large Bedrooms, Bathroom with Separate Sink Area, Wood burning Fireplace, Wall to Wall sliding glass doors in all rooms with gorgeous private view of tree tops and southern exposure! Washer/Dryer in Unit. Great location of this building being surrounded by nature. Pace bus runs through subdivision- Metra train just minutes away and all major expressways minutes away too. Resort style living all year around- Pools, tennis courts, sand volley ball, canoe rentals, fishing, ski hill, snowboarding, convenience store, and Base Camp Restaurant. No Smoking and No Pets.