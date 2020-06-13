Apartment List
/
IL
/
downers grove
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

174 Apartments for rent in Downers Grove, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,002
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
$
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,525
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1354 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
57 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
14 Units Available
Maple and Main
1010 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,633
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature private balconies, kitchen pantries, and dishwasher. Community has yoga lawn, private storage, pet spa, and fitness club.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
717 Rogers St - 717-2D
717 Rogers St, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1262 sqft
Fully furnished short or long term rental. Modern open unit, contemporary kitchen with island, white quartz counters and pantry In unit storage and storage locker in garage. Master suite with walk in closet and luxury en suite bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4400 Pershing Avenue
4400 Pershing Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1200 sqft
Pristine large 2BD/2BA condo in intimate building! Super convenient location nearby I355/88, Ogden/Finley, shopping, and Downers Grove train station. Laminated flooring throughout. 42" cabinets in kitchen with granite counter top.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
25 2nd Street
25 2nd Street, Downers Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Not often does a home this charming with a front porch and swing in north Downers Grove become available. Completely renovated Sears Home in prime walk to train location! ~ 2019 - New kitchen and new furnace. 2018 ~ 2 new baths ~ New hardwood floors.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1009 Claremont Drive
1009 Claremont Drive, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Excellent townhome rental in Downers Grove! 3 bed, 2.1 bath has a lot to offer. Living room with hardwood floors, large bay window and vaulted ceilings. Light and bright kitchen has updated appliances, ample table space and huge walk-in pantry.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4205 MAIN Street
4205 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1396 sqft
Convenient Downers Grove location for this absolutely charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. Hardwood Floors on 1st and 2nd Floors. Large Room Sizes. Formal Living Room with wood burning Fireplace.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4227 Florence Avenue
4227 Florence Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1904 sqft
*VIDEO* Totaling 2,854 sqft of living space! Close to highway, shopping, downtown, school and train! Convenient Location! Built in 1925 and fully renovated in 1988- NEW- Pipes, electrical, and built to include additional square footage! Current

1 of 18

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
907 Curtiss Street
907 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1277 sqft
Vibrant downtown Downers Grove and Metra train station just a block away! Updated Kitchen + baths, stylish living space with balcony, spacious bedrooms, light and bright south exposure! Common space offers gym + sauna, party room w/full kitchen

1 of 3

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
1813 Newport Road
1813 Newport Road, Downers Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1972 sqft
BEAUTIFUL & MOVE IN READY, this home features a spacious open floor plan, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN w/ PENINSULA ISLAND, formal living & dinning rooms, separate family room w/ sliding patio door leading to extended deck PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING!!! All
Results within 1 mile of Downers Grove
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
48 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,585
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
31 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,570
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
21 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
27 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$989
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
59 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,386
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
37 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1068 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
22 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,380
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1440 sqft
We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,476
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1519 Darien Lake Drive
1519 Darien Lakes Drive, Darien, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1086 sqft
One of the nicest locations in the community offers living area facing south overlooking lake and green space. This well maintained home is ready and includes all appliances, gas fireplace and spacious bedrooms with generous closet space.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
15 North Tower Road
15 North Tower Road, DuPage County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1972 sqft
DESIRABLE END-UNIT, BRICK TOWNHOME! FRESHLY PAINTED. UPDATED GRANITE KITCHEN AND SS APPLIANCES. ADJOINING FR OR DEN. STEP DOWN FORMAL LR WITH GAS FIREPLACE AND CROWN MOLDING. LARGE FORMAL DR WITH 8' SGD TO PATIO AND PRIVATE YARD.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Downers Grove, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Downers Grove renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Downers Grove 1 BedroomsDowners Grove 2 BedroomsDowners Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDowners Grove 3 BedroomsDowners Grove Accessible ApartmentsDowners Grove Apartments with Balcony
Downers Grove Apartments with GarageDowners Grove Apartments with GymDowners Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDowners Grove Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDowners Grove Apartments with ParkingDowners Grove Apartments with Pool
Downers Grove Apartments with Washer-DryerDowners Grove Cheap PlacesDowners Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsDowners Grove Furnished ApartmentsDowners Grove Pet Friendly PlacesDowners Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, IL
Carol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILOswego, ILBerwyn, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College