All apartments in Downers Grove
Find more places like 1110 Oak Hill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downers Grove, IL
/
1110 Oak Hill Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:28 PM

1110 Oak Hill Road

1110 Oak Hill Road · (630) 984-4701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Downers Grove
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1110 Oak Hill Road, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 6260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Excellent home to quarantine yourself in! This sprawling executive home boasts over 6,200 luxurious square feet nestled on a private wooded lot. ELEVATOR for your convenience!! With 5 spacious bedrooms and 5.5 baths, there is an abundance of space for your guests. The circular driveway allows for convenient parking, and the home also offers a 31x40 4-car garage with storage for your boat! The foyer greets you with a breath-taking spiral staircase. The open layout draws you into the living room with cathedral ceiling. Chefs, this kitchen offers top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances and a large granite counter island. There is a breakfast nook and formal dining room. The main floor also features a bright office, laundry room, and exquisite master bedroom. The 2nd Fl is brand new/ never been lived in! You will find 3 bedrooms with their own walk-in closets and bathrooms as well as a second laundry room. Take the elevator to the basement for an additional bedroom, bathroom, wet bar, family room, and more! Central vac system. *Agents and/or perspective clients exposed to Covid19 or with a cough or fever are not to enter the property until they receive medical clearance.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Oak Hill Road have any available units?
1110 Oak Hill Road has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1110 Oak Hill Road have?
Some of 1110 Oak Hill Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Oak Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Oak Hill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Oak Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Oak Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downers Grove.
Does 1110 Oak Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Oak Hill Road does offer parking.
Does 1110 Oak Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Oak Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Oak Hill Road have a pool?
No, 1110 Oak Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Oak Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 1110 Oak Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Oak Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Oak Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Oak Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 Oak Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1110 Oak Hill Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Maple and Main
1010 Maple Ave
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr
Downers Grove, IL 60516
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave
Downers Grove, IL 60516

Similar Pages

Downers Grove 1 BedroomsDowners Grove 2 Bedrooms
Downers Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsDowners Grove Pet Friendly Places
Downers Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, IL
Carol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILOswego, ILBerwyn, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity