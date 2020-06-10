1110 Oak Hill Road

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Excellent home to quarantine yourself in! This sprawling executive home boasts over 6,200 luxurious square feet nestled on a private wooded lot. ELEVATOR for your convenience!! With 5 spacious bedrooms and 5.5 baths, there is an abundance of space for your guests. The circular driveway allows for convenient parking, and the home also offers a 31x40 4-car garage with storage for your boat! The foyer greets you with a breath-taking spiral staircase. The open layout draws you into the living room with cathedral ceiling. Chefs, this kitchen offers top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances and a large granite counter island. There is a breakfast nook and formal dining room. The main floor also features a bright office, laundry room, and exquisite master bedroom. The 2nd Fl is brand new/ never been lived in! You will find 3 bedrooms with their own walk-in closets and bathrooms as well as a second laundry room. Take the elevator to the basement for an additional bedroom, bathroom, wet bar, family room, and more! Central vac system. *Agents and/or perspective clients exposed to Covid19 or with a cough or fever are not to enter the property until they receive medical clearance.*