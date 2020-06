718 East SIBLEY Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WE ARE NOW REVIEWING AN APPLICANT AS 6-16-20 --HOUSE READY FOR YOUR FAMILY!! NEW OWNER JUST PAINTED THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE, INSTALLED NEW KITCHEN COUNTER TOP AND SINK & FAUCET, PAINTED ALL THE CABINETS AND INSTALLED NEW HANDLES. STOVE & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. THE BATHROOM HAS NEW LIGHT FIXTURES, NEW MEDICINE CABINET. ALL HOUSE HAS NEW ELECTRICAL OUTLETS AND SWITCHES, TWO NEW CEILING FANS IN BEDROOMS INSTALLED, SOME NEW INTERIOR DOORS, AVAILABLE LAUNDRY HOOKUPS. ONE PARKING SPACE INCLUDED OUTSIDE. GARAGE AVAILABLE FOR ADDITIONAL FEE OF $50/MONTH. YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL THE UTILITIES INCLUDING WATER, YOU WILL CUT LAWN AND REMOVE SNOW. PROPERTY LOCATED 5 MINUTES FROM I-94, ACROSS FROM HIGH SCHOOL, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, CLOSE TO DOLTON PARK, CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!!