63 Jeffery Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great price for an impeccable 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, split level that has an open concept layout in the foyer, living room, dinning room and kitchen - ready for modern living. This home features: new roof (2013), water heater (2012), siding (2016), furnace (2019). Also, new windows, hardwood floors, electric, plumbing, stainless steel appliances, concrete in crawl space (2009). In 2012 master bedroom/bathroom as well as all the bedrooms have been fully remodeled. House has been freshly painted and offers custom made furniture. The living room couches and kitchen chairs are included. Close to Metra, schools and parks. A must see, ready to move in. Elk Grove High School.