All apartments in Des Plaines
Find more places like 63 Jeffery Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Plaines, IL
/
63 Jeffery Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:29 PM

63 Jeffery Lane

63 West Jeffery Lane · (773) 934-9355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Des Plaines
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

63 West Jeffery Lane, Des Plaines, IL 60018

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 63 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1821 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great price for an impeccable 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, split level that has an open concept layout in the foyer, living room, dinning room and kitchen - ready for modern living. This home features: new roof (2013), water heater (2012), siding (2016), furnace (2019). Also, new windows, hardwood floors, electric, plumbing, stainless steel appliances, concrete in crawl space (2009). In 2012 master bedroom/bathroom as well as all the bedrooms have been fully remodeled. House has been freshly painted and offers custom made furniture. The living room couches and kitchen chairs are included. Close to Metra, schools and parks. A must see, ready to move in. Elk Grove High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Jeffery Lane have any available units?
63 Jeffery Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Plaines, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Plaines Rent Report.
What amenities does 63 Jeffery Lane have?
Some of 63 Jeffery Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Jeffery Lane currently offering any rent specials?
63 Jeffery Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Jeffery Lane pet-friendly?
No, 63 Jeffery Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Plaines.
Does 63 Jeffery Lane offer parking?
Yes, 63 Jeffery Lane does offer parking.
Does 63 Jeffery Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 Jeffery Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Jeffery Lane have a pool?
No, 63 Jeffery Lane does not have a pool.
Does 63 Jeffery Lane have accessible units?
No, 63 Jeffery Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Jeffery Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Jeffery Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 63 Jeffery Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd
Des Plaines, IL 60016
The Monarch
150 NE River Road
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave
Des Plaines, IL 60016

Similar Pages

Des Plaines 1 BedroomsDes Plaines 2 Bedrooms
Des Plaines 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDes Plaines Pet Friendly Places
Des Plaines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, IL
Vernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Oakton Community CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity