63 Jeffery Lane

Amenities
Great price for an impeccable 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, split level that has an open concept layout in the foyer, living room, dinning room and kitchen - ready for modern living. This home features: new roof (2013), water heater (2012), siding (2016), furnace (2019). Also, new windows, hardwood floors, electric, plumbing, stainless steel appliances, concrete in crawl space (2009). In 2012 master bedroom/bathroom as well as all the bedrooms have been fully remodeled. House has been freshly painted and offers custom made furniture. The living room couches and kitchen chairs are included. Close to Metra, schools and parks. A must see, ready to move in. Elk Grove High School.