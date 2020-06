177 Grove Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

READY TO MOVE IN!! NEWER WINDOWS, NEWER PATIO DOOR, NEWER FLOORING, NEWER GARDEN WINDOW, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, STOVE AND MICROWAVE, FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGH OUT. IN UNIT WASHER AND DRYER. THIS 2ND FLOOR CONDO FEATURES A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, EAT IN AREA IN KITCHEN THAT HAS A GARDEN WINDOW OVERLOOKING LOVELY GREEN SPACE, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, 2 LARGE CLOSETS IN MASTER BEDROOM, WALK IN SHOWER IN MASTER BATHROOM. 2ND BEDROOM HAS LARGE CLOSET, 2ND BATH HAS TUB WITH SHOWER. 1 CAR GARAGE PARKING AND LARGE FLOOR TO CEILING STORAGE LOCKER. LOVELY, PEACEFUL SETTING CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN DES PLAINES, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, TRANSPORTATION AND EXPRESSWAYS.