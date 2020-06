1611 ASHLAND Avenue

Amenities

DO YOU LOVE THE CONVENIENCES OF CITY LIVING WHILE STILL ENJOYING THE FEEL OF A NEIGHBORHOOD? THEN THIS IS THE PROPERTY FOR YOU! UPDATED, SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO HAS NEWER CARPET IN BEDROOMS. THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN. KITCHEN FEATURES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CHERRY CABINETS, RECESSED LIGHTING AND SS SINK. MASTER BEDROOM HAS IT'S OWN BATH, WALK IN CLOSET AND IN UNIT WASHER AND DRYER. 1 GARAGE PARKING SPACE. BALCONY. INCLUDED IN RENT: HEAT, WATER, COOKING GAS, PARKING, STORAGE, TRASH REMOVAL, SNOW REMOVAL, LANDSCAPING AND AN ADDITIONAL COMMUNITY COIN LAUNDRY ON THE FIRST FLOOR. LOVELY PARK 1 BLOCK AWAY. METRA TRAIN, PACE BUS AND DES PLAINES LIBRARY 4 BLOCKS AWAY, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING 5 BLOCKS AWAY. UNFORTUNATELY BUILDING ALLOWS NO PETS. WALK UP. AVAILABLE MARCH 1, 2020