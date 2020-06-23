846 Spiros Ct

Amenities
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238270
NOW RENTING FOR 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR.
Our 2 bedroom 2 baths come with a full kitchen,dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator. The master bedroom is spacious with an personal bathroom and a walk in closet. The 2nd bedroom is right across the hall from the 2nd bathroom. Washers and dryers on each floor of building. Secure front and back doors. 6 blocks to NIU campus, bus service to the campus and shopping. On site parking for tenants only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238270
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5882962)